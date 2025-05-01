The Charleston Classic Reveals Teams for 2025-26 Tournament
In Ross Hodge's first season as the West Virginia men's basketball coach, he'll be leading the Mountaineers in the 17th annual Charleston Classic. On Thursday morning, it was revealed that Boston College, Clemson, Davidson, Georgia, Tulane, Utah State, West Virginia, and Xavier would be the eight teams participating in the event.
There will, however, be two independent four-team brackets for the MTE. Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia, and Xavier will be in the first bracket, while Boston College, Davidson, Tulane, and Utah State will be featured in the second bracket.
Matchups, tip-off times, and TV networks will be announced at a later date, but the event will take place on November 21st and 23rd at TD Arena, home of the College of Charleston.
The Mountaineers have had a lot of success over the years in these mid-season tournaments, including this past season under now former head coach Darian DeVries. West Virginia knocked off No. 3 Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis and also took down No. 24 Arizona.
As of May 1, the 2025-26 schedule remains empty aside from the Charleston Classic. You can go ahead and account for a game in the Big East/Big 12 challenge, along with the Backyard Brawl.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Reaches Out to Local Division II Star Wide Receiver Logan Ramper
West Virginia Lines Up Visit for Former Colorado/Incarnate Word Pass Rusher
Thinking Big: Rich Rod Still Firmly Believes 'You Can Win it All' at West Virginia
Pitt Enters the Conversation for Former West Virginia Signee Braydon Hawthorne