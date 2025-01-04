The Mountaineers Blast Cowboys to Improve to 2-0 in the Big 12
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia extended its winning streak to seven with the Big 12 Conference’s leading scorer, senior guard Javon Small, putting in a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds while freshman guard Jonathan Powell produced 17 points to lead the Mountaineers (11-2, 2-0) to a 69-50 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-2) Saturday afternoon.
Javon Small started the afternoon with a three and senior center Eduardo Andre followed with an offensive putback for the early 5-0 WVU lead.
West Virginia maintained a five-point advantage, leading 9-4 near the midway point of the first half, but a 25-3 run behind a pair of threes from Small and Powell, and sophomore guard Sencire Harris hit his first three of the season after missing his first 28 attempts on the year as the Mountaineers took a 32-7 advantage at the 6:06 mark of the first half.
The Mountaineers held Oklahoma State to 25.0% shooting from the field to build a 46-19 halftime lead. Small led all scorers with 18 points.
Powell buried his fourth three of the afternoon to begin the second half to give West Virginia a 28-point advantage and held the margin at the till the 13:49 mark and the Mountaineers hit one field goal in over seven minutes of action while the Cowboys put together a 17-2 run to get within 13 with 5:37 left to play in the game.
Javon Small ended the run with a drive to the basket to put West Virginia up 59-44 with just over minute remaining in the game.
Oklahoma State cut the WVU lead to 13 but a pair of free throws from Small and a three from Powell was the final nail in the coffin as the Mountaineers cruised to a 69-50 victory.