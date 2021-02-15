There's a Chance West Virginia Could Play 5 Games in 9 Days

The West Virginia University Mountaineers had five Big 12 Conference games postponed during the season due to COVID-19, three were scheduled versus Baylor, and home games against TCU and Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers have three games remaining on the schedule before the Big 12 Conference tournament begins on March 10 and runs through March 13 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. West Virginia’s next game is not till Saturday at Texas since Baylor had to postpone both games against the Mountaineers.

Dale Sparks - WVU Basketball

Now, the question becomes, will the Big 12 reschedule any more games for the Mountaineers?

The Big 12 Conference has shown they are willing to squeeze in as many games as they can. West Virginia and Oklahoma State could make up their matchup on Thursday. Oklahoma State is already scheduled to play Tuesday versus Iowa State and Saturday at Baylor.

West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and TCU all have openings next Thursday. So, West Virginia could squeeze two more games in the coming two weeks. However, one more crucial decision will have to be made by the Big 12 Conference. There are no games scheduled a week prior to the start of the conference tournament. So, the decision comes down to whether or not planning a couple of games during the off week is worth the extra exposure to COVID-19 for the ability to get all the Big 12 members to Kansas City.

