Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Oklahoma

Tomorrow, West Virginia travels to Norman to take on the Sooners of Oklahoma. The Sooners are sitting at 14-8 on the season and are currently sit at fifth in the Big 12 standings as they are 4-5 in Big 12 conference play. Oklahoma will do whatever it takes to make themselves more appealing to the NCAA tournament selection committee as they are looking for a key win to bolster their resume. But, if the Mountaineers can follow these three keys, they should leave Norman with a win.

1. Feed The Big Guys

Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver had a solid game in West Virginia's home win over Iowa State this past Wednesday. Culver has proven to be able to produce no matter where the game is played as he is the true team leader when the Mountaineers travel. But Tshiebwe on the other hand, has got to play better on the road. Aside from the road games versus Pitt and Kansas, he has been non-existent outside the Coliseum. If Culver and Tshiebwe can get in their groove going on the road, it impacts the rest of the team in a positive way, and normally leads to a Mountaineer victory.

Mountaineer Maven writer, and co-host of The Blue Lot Pod (@BlueLotPod), Zach Campbell broke down how the Mountaineers need to learn to play better after a home win.

2. Force Turnovers

The Sooners play smart basketball. They are only averaging 10.6 turnovers per game compared to West Virginia's 14.8 per game. That being said, the Mountaineers have been playing hounding defense all season and have been pressuring their opponents into making bad decisions all year. That has to continue tomorrow against the Sooners. If the Mountaineers can turnover the Sooners more than 15 times, that should be enough to lead to a victory.

3. Starting Point Guard Play Has To Be Better

The great teams in history who make deep runs in March have two things: a deep bench and solid guard play. The Mountaineers have good players at the guard position but unfortunately haven't lived up to the expectations just yet. Miles "Deuce" McBride, Jermaine Haley, Brandon Knapper, Taz Sherman, Chase Harler, and Sean McNeil have all played as well as we all expected them to going into this season. They each provide a different set of skills that translate to team wins. Could we see more scoring from this unit? Yes, it would help. But for the most part, they are doing their jobs. But there is one name I haven't mentioned yet...Jordan McCabe. McCabe came to Morgantown with high expectations of being the next great Mountaineer point guard that Big 12 opponents will have to game-plan around. Per game this season, McCabe is only averaging 3.4 points and 1.9 assists, to go along with 1.3 turnovers. McCabe is a great player who shows potential to be one of the best guards in the Big 12, and that is why Mountaineer fans get disappointed in his play so far. He will have to play better if the Mountaineers want to make a run in March.

The Sooners look to Brady Manek as their bonafide leader on the team that can take over and win games for them. If West Virginia can pressure him and put him in uncomfortable situations, the Sooners won't click offensively. Don't let their conference record fool you, they play solid, fundamental, team basketball. If the Mountaineers don't pay attention to detail and don't focus, they could see themselves on the losing side of things.

Tip off is set for 2pm on Saturday on ESPNU.

