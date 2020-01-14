Three Keys for a West Virginia Win Over TCU

Tonight, the Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1) will host Big 12 foe TCU (12-3, 3-0) at the WVU Coliseum in a late night tip-off slated for 9 p.m. West Virginia is riding a two game win streak with wins over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech and will face another tough test tonight against the pesky Horned Frogs.

Here are tonight's three keys to the game for a West Virginia win:

1. Emmitt shooting out of his slump

There's no question about it, sophomore Emmitt Matthews is struggling and it's no secret. Over the last five games, Matthews has shot 4/25 from the field (16%) and 0/11 from beyond the arc. During that stretch, he's only averaging five shots attempted per game, where before his slump he averaged 8.8 shot attempts per contest and shot 46% from the floor. Matthews just needs to trust in his ability and show confidence in his shot by attacking the rim early to get himself going.

2. Free throws

It seems obvious considering how bad the Mountaineers have been at the line this season, but believe it or not, TCU is even worse. The Horned Frogs sit dead last in the Big 12 in free throw percentage at 62%. Both teams are near the top of the league in scoring defense, so buckets won't be easy to come by. The freebies may be the difference in the game.

3. Defensive rotations

Although West Virginia seemed to have put on a defensive clinic vs Texas Tech, head coach Bob Huggins was not pleased with the amount of easy looks the Red Raiders had. The Mountaineers still lead the league in three-point defense, holding opponents to a 23% clip from deep, but TCU does a really good job of spacing the floor and knocking down shots. The Horned Frogs have the Big 12's best three point shooting percentage at 36%. The last time West Virginia faced a really good three point shooting team, they held Kansas to 3/17 behind the arc.

What other keys to the game do you have for a West Virginia win? More points than the other team does not count.