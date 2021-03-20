Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search
Tip Time, TV Info Set for West Virginia/Syracuse

Tip Time, TV Info Set for West Virginia/Syracuse

The Mountaineers and Orange are set to meet in the round of 32.
Author:
Publish date:

The Mountaineers and Orange are set to meet in the round of 32.

West Virginia and Syracuse coasted to victories in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and will meet on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. EST in the second round with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line. 

Full coverage info listed below.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Tipoff: Approx. 5:15 p.m.

TV: CBS

TV Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TVSling

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-03-20 at 10.16.42 AM
Basketball

Tip Time, TV Info Set for West Virginia/Syracuse

Screen Shot 2021-03-20 at 12.32.23 AM
Basketball

Huggins Picks Up 900th Career Win as WVU Downs Morehead State

Derek Culver
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Morehead State

USATSI_15517646
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Morehead State

USATSI_14152234_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State

DSC_0821
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Morehead State

USATSI_15706412_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Morehead State

The Morehead State Eagles celebrate their victory over the Belmont Bruins in the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championship at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, March 6, 2021. The Eagles defeated the Bruins 86-71 to win the championship title and a bid to the 2021 NCAA tournament.
Basketball

Know Your Foe: Morehead State Eagles