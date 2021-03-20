Tip Time, TV Info Set for West Virginia/Syracuse

The Mountaineers and Orange are set to meet in the round of 32.

West Virginia and Syracuse coasted to victories in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and will meet on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. EST in the second round with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

Full coverage info listed below.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Tipoff: Approx. 5:15 p.m.

TV: CBS

TV Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

