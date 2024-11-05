Toby Okani Throws Down Vicious Alley-Oop During WVU's Season Opening Win
Midway through the first half of West Virginia's season-opener against Robert Morris, senior forward Toby Okani threw down a fierce alley-oop on an out-of-bounds play. The pass came from Javon Small underneath the basket, who knew the highlight reel play was there as soon as he saw Okani leap in the air.
Okani was one of five Mountaineers who finished the night in double figures, going for 13 points on 4/6 shooting to go along with three rebounds, and three assists. He's a defensive-minded player, but he's not a lost cause on the offensive end of the floor by any means. He averaged north of 11 points per game in each of his last two seasons at Illinois-Chicago. Although he didn't see one go through the twine on Monday night, he does have the ability to step out and hit the occasional three as well.
Okani and the Mountaineers will be back in action on Friday night as they play host to the UMass Minutemen. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on ESPN+.
