Toby Okani Withdraws from 2024 NBA Draft
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, West Virginia University men’s basketball commit Toby Okani has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft.
Okani played two seasons at UIC (University of Illinois at Chicago) after spending his first two years at Duquesne. He’s played in played in 113 games with 87 starts and has scored 921 points, grabbed 625 rebounds, posted 131 blocks and has 112 steals.
Okani was named to the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) All-Defensive Team last season, averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and a league-leading 2.0 blocks per game.
The six-foot-eight, 210-pound guard had a career-high 31 points at Drake and 12 rebounds and four steals at Evansville. He had three blocks in nine games this past season, including a season-high six at Cincinnati to go with 20 points against the Bearcats.
Okani made 25 career starts in two seasons at Duquesne and had a season-high 13 points against Richmond and 11 rebounds at Rhode Island. He scored 14 points in 22 minutes of action at George Washington.
The Orange, New Jersey native attended St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J., as a senior and West Orange High through his junior season. Okani was a two-time All-Super Essex Conference Liberty Division pick while at West Orange. He played for the PSA Cardinals (NY) on the EYBL circuit.
He enrolled in Cushing Academy (Mass.) and helped them to a 23-7 record. Cushing went undefeated in NEPSAC Class AA play (15-0), making the Penguins the first AA program to go undefeated in conference play since 2014-15. His team was one of 14 qualifiers for the 2020 National Prep Championship.