Top In-State Prospect Officially Signs with West Virginia
Thursday evening, West Virginia University men’s basketball head coach Darian DeVries announced the signing of 2025 guard/forward Braydon Hawthorne.
“We are thrilled to welcome Braydon to our Mountaineer family,” DeVries said. “Braydon has tremendous upside and positional size at 6-foot-9 on the wing. His skill, shooting and length as well as being a 4.0 student and West Virginia native are things we valued in his recruitment. We are excited to help Braydon develop here on and off the court.”
The Beckley native committed to West Virginia on October 4.
Hawthorne currently attends Huntington Expression Prep in Huntington (WV) and is currently averaging 13 points and eight rebounds per game. Hawthorne previously attended Woodrow Wilson High in Beckley.
He was the MVP at the Dr. Pepper Classic and rated as one of the top standouts at the Paul Biancardi Camp. Hawthorne also pays for the Phenom United 25’.
