A Decision is in: Treysen Eaglestaff Chooses Between NBA Draft and WVU
There was very little doubt that North Dakota transfer and West Virginia guard Treysen Eaglestaff would keep his name in the 2025 NBA Draft, but until the official decision is made, there's going to be a little uneasy feeling.
Tuesday afternoon, college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reported that Eaglestaff has withdrawn from the draft and will officially return to Morgantown.
“This was a difficult decision, but after discussing this with my family, this is the best course of action for my future”, Eaglestaff told Jeff Goodman. “Thank you to Coach Paris and the South Carolina staff for recruiting me during this process.”
Eaglestaff was a massive get for the Mountaineers out of the transfer portal, coming off a season in which he averaged 18.9 points per game on 41% shooting, including 36% from three-point range. He posted some ridiculous numbers throughout the season, with his most notable being a 40-point performance against Alabama and a 51-point night against South Dakota State in The Summit Quarterfinals.
"We are happy to have Treysen join the West Virginia basketball program," Hodge said in a press release when Eaglestaff signed with WVU on April 22nd. "Treysen has the ability to play multiple positions, and his size and skill are a great combination for us. He possesses a passion for improvement and work ethic that will allow him to continue to improve."
