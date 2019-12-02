Mountaineer
Tshiebwe Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe earned his second Big 12 Newcomer of the week. 

Oscar was named the MVP of the Cancun Challenge last week after posting his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 18 rebounds in the win over Wichita State. 

In three games last week, Tshiebwe averaged 12.0 points and 9.7 rebounds and nearly posted his fourth double-double on the year with an 11 point and nine-rebound performance against Rhode Island. 

West Virginia meets old Big East Conference foe St. Johns this Saturday at noon on FS1.

WVU, Rhode Island Game Thread

Christopher Hall
Discuss the game between West Virginia and Rhode Island with fellow Mountaineer fans

Is Darius Stills Headed to the NFL?

John Pentol
West Virginia defensive lineman, Darius Stills, has a decision to make

Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Wichita State

WVU, TCU Game Thread

Christopher Hall
WVU, TCU Game Thread

Culver Puts on a Show vs Rhode Island

Michael Gresko
Sophomore forward Derek Culver was nearly unstoppable on Sunday afternoon against the University of Rhode Island (5-3). He finished with 25 points while collecting 11 rebounds in an exciting 86-81 win over the Rams.

West Virginia Remains Unbeaten After Narrow Win Over Rhode Island

Christopher Hall
Huggins offers thoughts on Mountaineers win over Rams

Mountaineers Survive Test in Win over Rhode Island

Christopher Hall
The West Virginia Mountaineers remain unbeaten after a stiff test from the Rhode Island Rams.

Shea Campbell goes out on Top

Christopher Hall
Morgantown, WV native Shea Campbell ends his career leading the Mountaineers in tackles in the 20-17 win over TCU.

BREAKING: Top 2020 DE Sean Martin Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan
The Mountaineers add a huge piece to their 2020 recruiting class

West Virginia Upsets TCU 20-17

Christopher Hall
West Virginia upsets TCU on the road 20-17