Tshiebwe Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe earned his second Big 12 Newcomer of the week.

Oscar was named the MVP of the Cancun Challenge last week after posting his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 18 rebounds in the win over Wichita State.

In three games last week, Tshiebwe averaged 12.0 points and 9.7 rebounds and nearly posted his fourth double-double on the year with an 11 point and nine-rebound performance against Rhode Island.

West Virginia meets old Big East Conference foe St. Johns this Saturday at noon on FS1.