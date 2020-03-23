Tshiebwe Makes First-Team All-District

West Virginia Mountaineer Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe earned first-team all-district for district eight as voted on by The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) after averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds on the season.

District 8

Devin Dotson, Kansas

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Jared Butler, Baylor

Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma

Freddie Gillespie, Baylor

Desmond Bane, TCU

Coach of the Year: Scott Drew, Baylor

District 1

Anthony Lamb, Vermont

Jalen Pickett, Siena

E.J. Crawford, Iona

Elijah Olaniyi, Stony Brook

Dimencio Vaughn, Rider

Christian Lutete, UMass Lowell

Malik Ellison, Hartford

Ray Salnave, Monmouth

Stef Smith, Vermont

Deion Hammond, Monmouth

Coach of the Year: John Becker, Vermont

District 2

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Tre Jones, Duke

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Devin Vassell, Florida State

John Mooney, Notre Dame

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech

Markel Johnson, North Carolina State

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Coach of the Year: Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

District 3

Caleb Homesley, Liberty

Carlik Jones, Radford

Rob Perry, Stetson

Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb

Jermaine Marrow, Hampton

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Charleston So.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa, North Florida

Ben Stanley, Hampton

Garrett Sams, North Florida

Zac Cooks, NJIT

Coach of the Year: Ritchie McKay, Liberty

District 4

Fatts Russell, Rhode Island

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis

Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Grant Golden, Richmond

Blake Francis, Richmond

Marcus Weathers, Duquesne

Marcus Santos-Silva, VCU

Coach of the Year: Anthony Grant, Dayton

District 5

Markus Howard, Marquette

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Kamar Baldwin, Butler

Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Tyrique Jones, Xavier

Paul Reed, DePaul

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton

Romaro Gill, Seton Hall

Coach of the Year: Greg McDermott, Creighton

District 6

Terrell Brown, Seattle

Sayeed Pritchett, Montana

Mason Peatling, Eastern Washington

Milan Acquaah, Cal Baptist

Jonah Radebaugh, Northern Colorado

Jerrick Harding, Weber State

Trevelin Queen, New Mexico State

Jacob Davison, Eastern Washington

Ivan Aurrecoechea, New Mexico State

Harald Frey, Montana State

Coach of the Year: Chris Jans, New Mexico State

District 7

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Luke Garza, Iowa

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Coach of the Year: Greg Gard, Wisconsin

District 9

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

Jordan Ford, St. Mary’s

Yoeli Childs, BYU

Colbey Ross, Pepperdine

Lamine Diane, CSU Northridge

Malik Fitts, St. Mary’s

TJ Haws, BYU

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Jahlil Tripp, Pacific

Killian Tillie, Gonzaga

Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga

District 10

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

Desure Buie, Hofstra

Jordan Roland, Northeastern

Grant Riller, Charleston

Nate Darling, Delaware

Brian Fobbs, Towson

Marcus Sheffield II, Elon

Camren Wynter, Drexel

Eli Pemberton, Hofstra

Matt Lewis, James Madison

Coach of the Year: Dane Fischer, William & Mary

District 11

Javion Hamlet, North Texas

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

Bryson Williams, UTEP

Taveion Hollingsworth, Western Kentucky

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

Umoja Gibson, North Texas

Devon Andrews, FIU

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Jared Savage, Western Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Grant McCasland, North Texas

District 12

Loudon Love, Wright State

Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State

Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State

Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts

Tyler Sharp, Northern Kentucky

Tyson Ward. North Dakota State

Bill Wampler, Wright State

Darius Quisenberry, Youngstown State

Coach of the Year: Scott Nagy, Wright State

District 13

Paul Atkinson, Yale

AJ Brodeur, Pennsylvania

Jordan Burns, Colgate

Max Mahoney, Boston University

Sa’eed Nelson, American

Azar Swain, Yale

Richmond Aririguzoh, Princeton

Andrew Kostecka, Loyola

Tommy Funk. Army

Will Rayman, Colgate

Coach of the Year: James Jones, Yale

District 14

Loren Cristian Jackson, Akron

Justin Turner, Bowling Green

Eugene German, Northern Illinois

Tahjai Teague, Ball State

Jayvon Graves, Buffalo

Marreon Jackson, Toledo

Jason Preston, Ohio

Tyler Cheese, Akron

David DiLeo, Central Michigan

Xeyrius Williams, Akron

Coach of the Year: John Groce, Akron

District 15

Raiquan Clark, LIU

Keith Braxton, Saint Francis U.

Isaiah Blackmon, Saint Francis U.

E.J. Anosike, Sacred Heart

Juvaris Hayes, Merrimack

Jibri Blount, North Carolina Central

AJ Bramah, Robert Morris

Cletrell Pope, Bethune-Cookman

Kameron Langley, North Carolina A & T

Jermaine Bishop, Norfolk State

Coach of the Year: Joe Gallo, Merrimack

District 16

AJ Green, UNI

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago

Javon Freeman-Liberty, Valparaiso

Austin Phyfe, UNI

Darrell Brown, Bradley

Liam Robbins, Drake

Tyreke Key, Indiana State

Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois

Roman Penn, Drake

Jordan Barnes, Indiana State

Coach of the Year: Ben Jacobson, UNI

District 17

Jalen Harris, Nevada

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Sam Merrill, Utah State

Yanni Wetzel, San Diego State

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State

Justinian Jessup, Boise State

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV

Derrick Alston Jr., Boise State

Matt Mitchell, San Diego State

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Coach of the Year: Brian Dutcher, San Diego State

District 18

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

Tevin Brown, Murray State

Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky

Nick Muszynski, Belmont

Quintin Dove, UT Martin

Grayson Murphy, Belmont

Adan Kunkel, Belmont

Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay

Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois

Parker Stewart, UT Martin

Coach of the Year: A.W. Hamilton, Eastern Kentucky

District 19

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

Zeke Nnaji, Arizona

Remy Martin, Arizona State

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State

Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Isaiah Stewart, Washington

CJ Elleby, Washington State

Tyler Bey, Colorado

Oscar da Silva, Stanford

Coach of the Year: Mick Cronin, UCLA

District 20

Skylar Mays, LSU

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

District 21

Isaiah Miller, UNCG

Jordan Lyons, Furman

Tray Boyd III, ETSU

Mason Faulkner, Western Carolina

Carlos Dotson, Western Carolina

Bo Hodges, ETSU

Djordje Dimitrijevic, Mercer

Nathan Hoover, Wofford

Matt Ryan, Chattanooga

Clay Mounce, Furman

Coach of the Year: Steve Forbes, East Tennessee State

District 22

Sa’Marcus Kennedy, McNeese State

Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin

Gerard Andrus, Prairie View

Payten Ricks, Abilene Christian

Tyrick Armstrong, Texas Southern

Kai Mitchell, Sam Houston State

Ian DuBose, Houston Baptist

Zach Nutall, Sam Houston State

Devonte Patterson, Prairie View

Yahuza Rasas, Texas Southern

Coach of the Year: Kyle Keller, Stephen F. Austin

District 23

Nijal Pearson, Texas State

Markquis Nowell, Little Rock

Josh Ajayi, South Alabama

DeVante’ Jones, Coastal Carolina

Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock

Justin Forrest, Appalachian State

Ike Smith, Georgia Southern

Michael Ertel, Louisiana Monroe

David Azore, UT Arlington

Kane Williams, Georgia State

Coach of the Year: Darrell Walker, Little Rock

District 24

Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati

Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

Jayden Gardner, East Carolina

Nate Hinton, Houston

Quinton Rose, Temple

Kendric Davis, SMU

Jaime Echenique, Wichita State

Martins Igbanu, Tulsa

Tre Scott, Cincinnati

Christian Vital, Connecticut

Coach of the Year: Frank Haith, Tulsa

