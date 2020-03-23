Tshiebwe Makes First-Team All-District
Christopher Hall
West Virginia Mountaineer Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe earned first-team all-district for district eight as voted on by The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) after averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds on the season.
District 8
Devin Dotson, Kansas
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Jared Butler, Baylor
Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech
Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State
MaCio Teague, Baylor
Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma
Freddie Gillespie, Baylor
Desmond Bane, TCU
Coach of the Year: Scott Drew, Baylor
District 1
Anthony Lamb, Vermont
Jalen Pickett, Siena
E.J. Crawford, Iona
Elijah Olaniyi, Stony Brook
Dimencio Vaughn, Rider
Christian Lutete, UMass Lowell
Malik Ellison, Hartford
Ray Salnave, Monmouth
Stef Smith, Vermont
Deion Hammond, Monmouth
Coach of the Year: John Becker, Vermont
District 2
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Tre Jones, Duke
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
Devin Vassell, Florida State
John Mooney, Notre Dame
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia
Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech
Markel Johnson, North Carolina State
Aamir Simms, Clemson
Coach of the Year: Leonard Hamilton, Florida State
District 3
Caleb Homesley, Liberty
Carlik Jones, Radford
Rob Perry, Stetson
Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb
Jermaine Marrow, Hampton
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Charleston So.
Ivan Gandia-Rosa, North Florida
Ben Stanley, Hampton
Garrett Sams, North Florida
Zac Cooks, NJIT
Coach of the Year: Ritchie McKay, Liberty
District 4
Fatts Russell, Rhode Island
Jalen Crutcher, Dayton
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis
Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure
Jacob Gilyard, Richmond
Grant Golden, Richmond
Blake Francis, Richmond
Marcus Weathers, Duquesne
Marcus Santos-Silva, VCU
Coach of the Year: Anthony Grant, Dayton
District 5
Markus Howard, Marquette
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Kamar Baldwin, Butler
Saddiq Bey, Villanova
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Tyrique Jones, Xavier
Paul Reed, DePaul
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton
Romaro Gill, Seton Hall
Coach of the Year: Greg McDermott, Creighton
District 6
Terrell Brown, Seattle
Sayeed Pritchett, Montana
Mason Peatling, Eastern Washington
Milan Acquaah, Cal Baptist
Jonah Radebaugh, Northern Colorado
Jerrick Harding, Weber State
Trevelin Queen, New Mexico State
Jacob Davison, Eastern Washington
Ivan Aurrecoechea, New Mexico State
Harald Frey, Montana State
Coach of the Year: Chris Jans, New Mexico State
District 7
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Luke Garza, Iowa
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Zavier Simpson, Michigan
Coach of the Year: Greg Gard, Wisconsin
District 9
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
Jordan Ford, St. Mary’s
Yoeli Childs, BYU
Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
Lamine Diane, CSU Northridge
Malik Fitts, St. Mary’s
TJ Haws, BYU
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Jahlil Tripp, Pacific
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga
District 10
Nathan Knight, William & Mary
Desure Buie, Hofstra
Jordan Roland, Northeastern
Grant Riller, Charleston
Nate Darling, Delaware
Brian Fobbs, Towson
Marcus Sheffield II, Elon
Camren Wynter, Drexel
Eli Pemberton, Hofstra
Matt Lewis, James Madison
Coach of the Year: Dane Fischer, William & Mary
District 11
Javion Hamlet, North Texas
Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA
DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
Bryson Williams, UTEP
Taveion Hollingsworth, Western Kentucky
Keaton Wallace, UTSA
Umoja Gibson, North Texas
Devon Andrews, FIU
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Jared Savage, Western Kentucky
Coach of the Year: Grant McCasland, North Texas
District 12
Loudon Love, Wright State
Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State
Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State
Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts
Tyler Sharp, Northern Kentucky
Tyson Ward. North Dakota State
Bill Wampler, Wright State
Darius Quisenberry, Youngstown State
Coach of the Year: Scott Nagy, Wright State
District 13
Paul Atkinson, Yale
AJ Brodeur, Pennsylvania
Jordan Burns, Colgate
Max Mahoney, Boston University
Sa’eed Nelson, American
Azar Swain, Yale
Richmond Aririguzoh, Princeton
Andrew Kostecka, Loyola
Tommy Funk. Army
Will Rayman, Colgate
Coach of the Year: James Jones, Yale
District 14
Loren Cristian Jackson, Akron
Justin Turner, Bowling Green
Eugene German, Northern Illinois
Tahjai Teague, Ball State
Jayvon Graves, Buffalo
Marreon Jackson, Toledo
Jason Preston, Ohio
Tyler Cheese, Akron
David DiLeo, Central Michigan
Xeyrius Williams, Akron
Coach of the Year: John Groce, Akron
District 15
Raiquan Clark, LIU
Keith Braxton, Saint Francis U.
Isaiah Blackmon, Saint Francis U.
E.J. Anosike, Sacred Heart
Juvaris Hayes, Merrimack
Jibri Blount, North Carolina Central
AJ Bramah, Robert Morris
Cletrell Pope, Bethune-Cookman
Kameron Langley, North Carolina A&T
Jermaine Bishop, Norfolk State
Coach of the Year: Joe Gallo, Merrimack
District 16
AJ Green, UNI
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago
Javon Freeman-Liberty, Valparaiso
Austin Phyfe, UNI
Darrell Brown, Bradley
Liam Robbins, Drake
Tyreke Key, Indiana State
Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois
Roman Penn, Drake
Jordan Barnes, Indiana State
Coach of the Year: Ben Jacobson, UNI
District 17
Jalen Harris, Nevada
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Sam Merrill, Utah State
Yanni Wetzel, San Diego State
Nico Carvacho, Colorado State
Justinian Jessup, Boise State
Bryce Hamilton, UNLV
Derrick Alston Jr., Boise State
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State
Neemias Queta, Utah State
Coach of the Year: Brian Dutcher, San Diego State
District 18
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
Tevin Brown, Murray State
Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky
Nick Muszynski, Belmont
Quintin Dove, UT Martin
Grayson Murphy, Belmont
Adan Kunkel, Belmont
Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay
Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois
Parker Stewart, UT Martin
Coach of the Year: A.W. Hamilton, Eastern Kentucky
District 19
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
McKinley Wright IV, Colorado
Zeke Nnaji, Arizona
Remy Martin, Arizona State
Tres Tinkle, Oregon State
Onyeka Okongwu, USC
Isaiah Stewart, Washington
CJ Elleby, Washington State
Tyler Bey, Colorado
Oscar da Silva, Stanford
Coach of the Year: Mick Cronin, UCLA
District 20
Skylar Mays, LSU
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
District 21
Isaiah Miller, UNCG
Jordan Lyons, Furman
Tray Boyd III, ETSU
Mason Faulkner, Western Carolina
Carlos Dotson, Western Carolina
Bo Hodges, ETSU
Djordje Dimitrijevic, Mercer
Nathan Hoover, Wofford
Matt Ryan, Chattanooga
Clay Mounce, Furman
Coach of the Year: Steve Forbes, East Tennessee State
District 22
Sa’Marcus Kennedy, McNeese State
Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin
Gerard Andrus, Prairie View
Payten Ricks, Abilene Christian
Tyrick Armstrong, Texas Southern
Kai Mitchell, Sam Houston State
Ian DuBose, Houston Baptist
Zach Nutall, Sam Houston State
Devonte Patterson, Prairie View
Yahuza Rasas, Texas Southern
Coach of the Year: Kyle Keller, Stephen F. Austin
District 23
Nijal Pearson, Texas State
Markquis Nowell, Little Rock
Josh Ajayi, South Alabama
DeVante’ Jones, Coastal Carolina
Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock
Justin Forrest, Appalachian State
Ike Smith, Georgia Southern
Michael Ertel, Louisiana Monroe
David Azore, UT Arlington
Kane Williams, Georgia State
Coach of the Year: Darrell Walker, Little Rock
District 24
Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati
Precious Achiuwa, Memphis
Jayden Gardner, East Carolina
Nate Hinton, Houston
Quinton Rose, Temple
Kendric Davis, SMU
Jaime Echenique, Wichita State
Martins Igbanu, Tulsa
Tre Scott, Cincinnati
Christian Vital, Connecticut
Coach of the Year: Frank Haith, Tulsa
About the National Association of Basketball Coaches
