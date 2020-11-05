SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Tshiebwe Name to Karl Malone Award Watch List

Christopher Hall

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award that included West Virginia sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe. 

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to annually acknowledge the best in the collegiate game with positional awards bearing the names of some of the greatest Hall of Famers of all time,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “To be named to the watchlist of the Naismith Starting Five is a great honor and I know our Hall of Famers sincerely enjoy the opportunity to watch these players compete. We thank Mr. Malone for his unwavering support over the years and the unique perspective he brings to ultimately selecting a winner.”

Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game including registering 10 double doubles during his freshman season. 

The winner of the 2021 Karl Malone Award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidates

Mark Vital (Baylor)

Aamir Simms (Clemson)

Matthew Hurt (Duke)

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky)

Trendon Watford (LSU)

Tre Mitchell (Massachusetts)

Garrison Brooks (North Carolina)

Seth Towns (Ohio State)

Brady Manek (Oklahoma)

Hasahn French (Saint Louis)

Sandro Mamukelashvili (Seton Hall)

Oscar da Silva (Stanford)

John Fulkerson (Tennessee)

Greg Brown (Texas)

Kevin Marfo (Texas A&M)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova)

Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia)

Nate Reuvers (Wisconsin)

Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-2021 season

