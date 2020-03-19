MountaineerMaven
Tshiebwe Named a Top 50 Player by Sports Illustrated

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers' true freshman phenom Oscar Tshiebwe has earned several awards and honors throughout his first season in a West Virginia uniform. 

For Tshiebwe, the awards continue to roll in, despite the season coming to an end. This week, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated released his top 50 players of the 2019-20 college basketball season. Woo put Tshiebwe at No. 42 and has some high praise for “Big O”.

“A deep West Virginia team bounced back in a big way this year, and Tshiebwe was a consistent, physical force during his minutes, leading the country in offensive rebounding rate, finishing well around the rim, shooting respectably from the foul line and turning in a strong year on whole. He didn’t draw the same level of attention as most star freshmen, but the quality, by and large, was there all year,” Woo said. 

In his freshman campaign, he nearly averaged a double-double with 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and at times, looked like he was a man among boys on the floor. Tshiebwe certainly has a future in the NBA, but there is a little work for him to do before he is ready for that next step. With that said, that doesn’t mean he may make the jump to the NBA prematurely. 

Will Oscar stay? That’s the biggest question this off-season for the Mountaineers. 

What do you think about Tshiebwe being ranked No. 42? Is it too high or too low? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Basketball

