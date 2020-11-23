SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Tshiebwe Named to the NABC Division I Player of the Year Award Watch List

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University Mountaineer forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the NABC Division I Player of the Year Award Watch List on Monday. 

Tshiebwe has also been named to the Naismith Trophy and the Karl Malone Trophy Watch Lists and named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. 

Tshiebwe earned All-Big 12 second team and made the Big 12 All-Freshman team following the 2019-20 season after averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, including registering 10 double doubles.

2021 NABC Division I Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky (G-Fr.)

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina (F-Sr.)

Jared Butler, Baylor (G-Jr.)

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton (G-Sr.)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (G-Fr.)

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (G-Jr.)

Marcus Garrett, Kansas (G-Sr.)

Luka Garza, Iowa (C-Sr.)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova (G-Sr.)

Sam Hauser, Virginia (F-R-Sr.)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (F-So.)

Keyontae Johnson, Florida (F-Jr.)

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (F-Sr.)

Remy Martin, Arizona State (G-Sr.)

Evan Mobley, USC (F-Fr.)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (F-So.)

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia (F-So.)

Trendon Watford, LSU (F-So.)

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (G-Sr.)

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (G-Jr.)

Basketball

