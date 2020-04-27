Tshiebwe's Return Equates to Final Four Potential for WVU

The basketball Gods blessed West Virginia fans yesterday with the news that freshman phenom Oscar Tshiebwe would be returning to school for his sophomore year, forgoing the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Mountaineers will have one of the most dominant frontcourts in the entire country headed by Tshiebwe and Derek Culver. Coming off the bench will be scrappy defensive-minded Gabe Osabuohien and true freshman Isaiah Cottrell - both of which can produce quality minutes and won't be much of a drop-off from the two starters.

This is exactly the kind of team that Bob Huggins has been trying to put together since he took the head coaching job at WVU years ago. He's got height, length, depth, and guys that will just abuse opposing teams on the glass.

The one area West Virginia must improve is on the offensive end of the floor. If they are able to knock down shots consistently and have some flow to the offense, this is without a doubt a Final Four caliber team. The Mountaineers struggled shooting throughout the 2019-20 season, but as did the rest of the country. Kansas led the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 74.6 points per game, while West Virginia was only a couple of buckets behind averaging 70.3 per contest. Adding newcomers Kedrian Johnson (guard) and Taj Thweatt (wing) should help improve the shooting percentage, but don’t expect Huggins to lean on either one of them.

Returning guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil will look to expand their roles, while Jordan McCabe and Miles "Deuce" McBride hope to take strides in their development at the point. The bigs shouldn't have any problem living up to their end of the bargain, but it will be the guards that will either make or break this group from making a deep run next March. Guard play is so critical come tournament time and if you don't have a few guys that can take charge of the offense, knock down shots, and take care of the ball, you will find yourself watching the rest of the postseason from home.

Do you think the Mountaineers have what it takes to make a deep run in the 2020-21 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

