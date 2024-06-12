Two Mountaineers Ranked Among Top Transfers in the Big 12
First-year West Virginia men's basketball head coach Darian DeVries assembled a strong portal class in a short period of time, landing two of the Big 12's top transfers according to On3 Sports.
His son, Tucker, is rated as the No. 2 transfer in the league behind only Norchad Omeir (Baylor) while earning a national ranking of No. 4 overall. Oklahoma State guard transfer Javon Small ranks 9th in the Big 12 and 32nd nationally.
In three years at Drake, DeVries averaged 18 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 43% from the floor and 36% from three-point land. He was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and helped the Bulldogs reach the NCAA Tournament in consecutive years for the first time since the early 1970s.
Javon Small had a massive impact in his one and only year at Oklahoma State, leading the team in scoring with an 15.1 point per game average. He also led the Cowboys in assists (4.1), and free throw percentage (86.6%) while finishing second in rebounds (4.7) and three-point shooting (37.4%).
