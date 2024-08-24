UConn Re-Enters Talks to Join the Big 12
The Big 12 Conference is again in discussion with UConn to join the league as early as 2026 according to multiple reports.
UConn football would not join the conference in 2026 with all of UConn’s athletic programs, but there is a path the football program can join the league in 2031 when the latest TV deals with FOX and ESPN expires at the end of the 2030-31 athletic calendar. UConn will have to invest into the football program and meet certain thresholds before becoming a full conference member.
With UConn potentially joining in 2031, it would coincide with the Big 12’s next media rights deal. The Big 12’s current media rights deal with FOX and ESPN expires after the 2030-31 academic calendar.
Yormark met with UConn officials last week in Dallas to lay out his vision and he is expected to give a similar presentation to the Big 12 university presidents next week. For UConn to become a Big 12 member in any capacity, the Huskies will need 12 of the 16 Big 12 university presidents to vote them in.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark explored the possibility UConn and Gonzaga joining the league as basketball members only but talks fizzled out last summer.
UConn currently resides in the Big East, a conference they left for the AAC in 2013 before prioritizing basketball and reuniting with the Big East in 2020, while the football program went independent.