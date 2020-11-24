SI.com
MountaineerMaven
VCU Replacing Wichita State in Crossover Classic

Christopher Hall

We are less than 48 hours from the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, and according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Wichita State is out due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program, and VCU will take their place. 

West Virginia and Memphis are the only two remaining programs out of the original field of eight. 

Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Schedule

2:00 Memphis vs. St. Mary's

4:30 Northern Iowa vs. Western Kentucky

7:00 West Virginia vs. South Dakota State

9:30 VCU vs. Utah State

