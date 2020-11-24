VCU Replacing Wichita State in Crossover Classic

We are less than 48 hours from the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, and according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Wichita State is out due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program, and VCU will take their place.

West Virginia and Memphis are the only two remaining programs out of the original field of eight.

Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Schedule

2:00 Memphis vs. St. Mary's

4:30 Northern Iowa vs. Western Kentucky

7:00 West Virginia vs. South Dakota State

9:30 VCU vs. Utah State

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly