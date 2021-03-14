Vegas Releases Odds for West Virginia vs Morehead State
Sunday evening, the field of 68 was unveiled for this year's NCAA Tournament which will be held in a bubble in Indianapolis. The West Virginia Mountaineers received a No. 3 seed and will be facing the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region, Morehead State (23-7). The game is set for Friday with a tip-off time to be announced.
The oddsmakers at CIRCA Sports released odds for every opening round game and view West Virginia as a 10.5-point favorite over the Eagles. The over/under for the game is set at 140.5.
Tale of the tape:
West Virginia (18-9) | Morehead State (23-7)
Points per game: 77.3 | 68.8
Rebounds per game: 38.1 | 37.5
Assists per game: 13.8 | 12.7
Steals per game: 7.5 | 4.4
FG %: 42.8% | 46.1%
Free throw %: 71.7% | 68.2%
3P %: 35.7% | 35.1%
