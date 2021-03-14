Vegas Releases Odds for West Virginia vs Morehead State

The Mountaineers are big favorites for their first round game of the tournament.

Sunday evening, the field of 68 was unveiled for this year's NCAA Tournament which will be held in a bubble in Indianapolis. The West Virginia Mountaineers received a No. 3 seed and will be facing the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region, Morehead State (23-7). The game is set for Friday with a tip-off time to be announced.

The oddsmakers at CIRCA Sports released odds for every opening round game and view West Virginia as a 10.5-point favorite over the Eagles. The over/under for the game is set at 140.5.

Tale of the tape:

West Virginia (18-9) | Morehead State (23-7)

Points per game: 77.3 | 68.8

Rebounds per game: 38.1 | 37.5

Assists per game: 13.8 | 12.7

Steals per game: 7.5 | 4.4

FG %: 42.8% | 46.1%

Free throw %: 71.7% | 68.2%

3P %: 35.7% | 35.1%

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.