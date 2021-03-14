Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Vegas Releases Odds for West Virginia vs Morehead State

The Mountaineers are big favorites for their first round game of the tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

Sunday evening, the field of 68 was unveiled for this year's NCAA Tournament which will be held in a bubble in Indianapolis. The West Virginia Mountaineers received a No. 3 seed and will be facing the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region, Morehead State (23-7). The game is set for Friday with a tip-off time to be announced.

The oddsmakers at CIRCA Sports released odds for every opening round game and view West Virginia as a 10.5-point favorite over the Eagles. The over/under for the game is set at 140.5.

Tale of the tape:

West Virginia (18-9) | Morehead State (23-7)

Points per game: 77.3 | 68.8

Rebounds per game: 38.1 | 37.5

Assists per game: 13.8 | 12.7

Steals per game: 7.5 | 4.4

FG %: 42.8% | 46.1%

Free throw %: 71.7% | 68.2%

3P %: 35.7% | 35.1%

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_10728571_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Vegas Releases Odds for West Virginia vs Morehead State

West Virginia head coach Mike Carey
Basketball

Mountaineers Fall to Baylor in Big 12 Title Game

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) celebrates after a dunk during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Taking a Look at West Virginia's Region in the NCAA Tournament

WVU forward Derek Culver (1) and Emmitt Matthews Jr
Basketball

BREAKING: WVU's Seed & Opponent Revealed for NCAA Tournament

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil
Basketball

Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection by Jerry Palm

Deuce McBride
Basketball

How to Watch the 2021 College Basketball Selection Sunday Show

Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Basketball

FOX Sports Releases Final Bracketology Projection

Doug Johnson - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia
Basketball

Andy Katz Makes Final Bracketology Projection