Vegas Releases Odds on West Virginia vs Gonzaga

Schuyler Callihan

For the first time since last Friday, the West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball team will be back in action tonight as they battle against the nation's top-ranked team, Gonzaga. Oddsmakers in Las Vegas opened the Mountaineers as a 7.5-point underdog, with the total set at 154.

West Virginia picked up three wins in three days last week over South Dakota State, VCU, and Western Kentucky, leaving South Dakota as the champions of the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. The Mountaineers had their fair share of struggles in each game but were able to find ways to win. 

On the flip side, Gonzaga is coming off of two very convincing wins over No. 6 Kansas and Auburn in last week's Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Bulldogs ride into this game averaging 96 points per game and are shooting the lights out at 58.4% from the field. 

This may be a tough one for the Mountaineers to come out of with a win, but facing a quality opponent like Gonzaga this early in the season can only help your team grow.

Basketball

