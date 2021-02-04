Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Bill Self Previews West Virginia

Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media Thursday to talk about this weekend's matchup.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to improve to 13-5 on the season and 6-3 in Big 12 Conference play this Saturday when they play host to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The last time these two teams got together, the Jayhawks could not miss hitting 16 three-point shots on their way to a 79-65 victory.

Thursday evening, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media to field questions about his team, the matchup, and how West Virginia has improved since the last time they saw each other back in December.

