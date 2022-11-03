WATCH: Bob Huggins Assesses his Mountaineers ahead of the Season Opener

West Virginia opens the 2022-23 season on Monday as the Mountaineers welcome Mount St. Mary's to the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the action will be streaming on ESPN+.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday ahead of Monday night's matchup and assessed this year's addition of the Mountaineer men's basketball team, his returning roster, the newcomers gelling together and more.

