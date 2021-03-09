Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Bob Huggins & Players Pre-Big 12 Tournament Press Conference

See what the coach had to say about the Big 12 tournament.
Tuesday morning, West Virginia men's head basketball coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss this week's Big 12 Conference tournament. In addition to Coach Huggins, the media also spoke with sophomore guard Miles McBride, redshirt freshman forward Jalen Bridges, and junior Derek Culver.

West Virginia will take on Oklahoma State on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. EST in a quarterfinal matchup.

