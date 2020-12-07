SI.com
MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Georgetown

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia defeated old Big East rival Georgetown on Sunday evening 80-71 in the Big 12/Big East battle to move to 4-1 on the season.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media shortly following the team's win. Check out the full video at the top of the page.

