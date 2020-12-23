Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the team's loss to No. 3 Kansas.
Author:
Publish date:

The 7th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their first game in Big 12 play to Kansas on Tuesday night, 79-65.

The Jayhawks were on fire from beyond the arc making 16 threes on the night. West Virginia's defense had a tough time rotating on ball movement and struggled to close out on shooters. 

Following the loss to Kansas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about what went wrong during Tuesday night's game. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Football

Vegas Releases Odds for West Virginia's Bowl Matchup vs Army

USATSI_15351823_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

USATSI_15351241_168388579_lowres
Basketball

No. 3 Kansas Dominates No. 7 West Virginia on Hot Shooting Night

USATSI_13937005_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

USATSI_14032093_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas

USATSI_14033191_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

Bob Huggins Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

USATSI_14031737_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas

Football

WVU AD Shane Lyons Squashes Auburn Rumors