WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the team's loss to No. 3 Kansas.

The 7th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their first game in Big 12 play to Kansas on Tuesday night, 79-65.

The Jayhawks were on fire from beyond the arc making 16 threes on the night. West Virginia's defense had a tough time rotating on ball movement and struggled to close out on shooters.

Following the loss to Kansas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about what went wrong during Tuesday night's game. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

