WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Northeastern

The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their 8th win of the season on Tuesday afternoon over the Northeastern Huskies by a 73-51 score.

West Virginia dominated the inside, outscoring the Huskies in the paint 50-20. Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver combined for 31 points and 19 rebounds. Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges (6 points, 5 rebounds) and JUCO transfer Kedrian Johnson (5 points) both had productive days off the bench.

True freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell left the game with a leg injury, but the severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media following the game to talk about the team's win. You can view the full press conference at the top of this page.

