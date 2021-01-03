WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Oklahoma

WVU head coach Bob Huggins talks about what went wrong in the loss to Oklahoma.

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their third game of the season and their first loss to an unranked team in Oklahoma. West Virginia could not buy a shot in the first half as they shot just 23% from the field, which contributed greatly to the Sooners' 18 point halftime lead.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges had a terrific game in his first career start finishing the game with 19 points on 7/9 shooting and 5/6 from beyond the arc. Guard Taz Sherman also finished the game with 19 points and went 4/6 from three. West Virginia outscored Oklahoma 51-37 in the 2nd half but was unable to complete the comeback.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game to talk about the team's loss. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

