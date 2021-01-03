Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Oklahoma

WVU head coach Bob Huggins talks about what went wrong in the loss to Oklahoma.
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their third game of the season and their first loss to an unranked team in Oklahoma. West Virginia could not buy a shot in the first half as they shot just 23% from the field, which contributed greatly to the Sooners' 18 point halftime lead. 

Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges had a terrific game in his first career start finishing the game with 19 points on 7/9 shooting and 5/6 from beyond the arc. Guard Taz Sherman also finished the game with 19 points and went 4/6 from three. West Virginia outscored Oklahoma 51-37 in the 2nd half but was unable to complete the comeback.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game to talk about the team's loss. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Bob Huggins_1.2
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Oklahoma

UZjGccoc
Basketball

West Virginia's 2nd Half Surge Not Enough to Top Oklahoma on the Road

USATSI_15351788_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma

USATSI_13937005_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 9 West Virginia vs Oklahoma

USATSI_14118023_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Oklahoma

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins (right) talks with guard Miles McBride (4) during a timeout during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma

USATSI_14117587_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma

USATSI_14117597_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 9 West Virginia vs Oklahoma

USATSI_15376224_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Tom Herman Fired as Texas Head Coach