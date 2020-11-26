WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | South Dakota State

The West Virginia Mountaineers won their season opener of the 2020-21 by defeating South Dakota State 79-71 in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

West Virginia awaits the winner of VCU/Utah State in the semifinals which will be played on Thursday. Time of the game is TBD.

