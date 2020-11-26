SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | South Dakota State

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers won their season opener of the 2020-21 by defeating South Dakota State 79-71 in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

West Virginia awaits the winner of VCU/Utah State in the semifinals which will be played on Thursday. Time of the game is TBD.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia to Play No. 1 Gonzaga

Mountaineers entering Jimmy V Classic

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

What to Expect in West Virginia's Season Opener vs South Dakota State

Three things to watch for in the Mountaineers 2020-21 season opener

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia vs Oklahoma Postponed

The Mountaineers and Sooners will not be playing this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia vs South Dakota State Score Predictions

The Mountaineer Maven staff makes their picks for West Virginia's season opener

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Holds Off Pesky Jackrabbits in Season Opener

West Virginia opens their season with a win over South Dakota State

Schuyler Callihan

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 11: Perspective on Life

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 for Season Opener

The Mountaineers have their lineup set!

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: WVU Hoops Hype Video Narrated by Jevon Carter

The former Mountaineer guard is ready to see some West Virginia basketball

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: Neal Brown Delivers Message to WVU Fans Following Postponed Game

The Mountaineers' game vs Oklahoma was postponed earlier today

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs South Dakota State

The Mountaineers open as favorites but can they cover?

Schuyler Callihan