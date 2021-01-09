WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Texas

Saturday afternoon's game was a heartbreaker for No. 14 West Virginia as they fell at the final seconds to No. 4 Texas on a made three-pointer by Andrew Jones in the corner who was left wide-open.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game to talk about the close loss. You can watch the full video of the postgame press conference below!

