WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Texas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks to the media following Saturday's loss.
Saturday afternoon's game was a heartbreaker for No. 14 West Virginia as they fell at the final seconds to No. 4 Texas on a made three-pointer by Andrew Jones in the corner who was left wide-open.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game to talk about the close loss. You can watch the full video of the postgame press conference below!

