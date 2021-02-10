WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Texas Tech

Tuesday night, No. 14 West Virginia earned the season sweep of No. 7 Texas Tech with a big 82-71 road win in Lubbock.

Following the game, WVU head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media to talk about what went right in the win over Texas Tech. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

