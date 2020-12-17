WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be back in action Friday as they open up Big 12 Conference play with Iowa State (1-3) at the WVU Coliseum.

Iowa State won their season opener 80-63 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff but have dropped three straight games including a loss to South Dakota State, a 28-point loss to in-state rival Iowa, and a nine-point loss to Kansas State at home. The Cyclones have a relatively young bunch this season as three of their starting five are transfers. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said that he told his guys that they can't overlook this team because 1) they can score and 2) road teams are 3-0 in Big 12 conference play so far.

Huggins talks about the Cyclones, the maturation of Isaiah Cottrell, and much more in Thursday's press conference, which you can watch at the top of this page.

