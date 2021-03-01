WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 3 Baylor

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media and discussed the upcoming matchup versus the No. 3 Baylor Bears, growing up in the coaching ranks in the time he did and all the legendary coaches he's met along the way.

West Virginia ( 17-6, 10-4) and Baylor (18-1, 10-1) tipoff Tuesday at 5:00 pm EST on ESPN.

West Virginia is 8-11 all-time against Baylor and has dropped the last three out of the last four meetings. However, the Mountaineers go the better of the Bears in the last meeting inside the WVU Coliseum in the 2019-20 season finale, 76-64.

Feb 27, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins and graduate assistant Juwan Staten walk off the floor after the West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

