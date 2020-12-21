WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 3 Kansas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the upcoming top 10 matchup with the Jayhawks.

Monday morning, West Virginia men's head basketball coach Bob Huggins met with the media to preview the Mountaineers' Tuesday matchup vs No. 3 Kansas.

The Mountaineers have had success vs Kansas over the years, but are still in search of their first win in their building at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

Tip-off between No. 7 West Virginia and No. 3 Kansas is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

