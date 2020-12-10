Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews North Texas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media ahead of Friday's game.
The Mountaineers men's basketball team was scheduled to open up their 2020-21 home slate on Wednesday vs Robert Morris, but the game was canceled due to COVID concerns within the Robert Morris program. 

Thursday morning, it was announced that the Mountaineers found a replacement for Robert Morris and will host North Texas on Friday at 3 p.m.

Shortly after the announcement of the game was made, head coach Bob Huggins and director of basketball operations, Josh Eilert, met with the media to discuss the matchup with the Mean Green and how it all came together.

