WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Northeastern

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the Mountaineers' upcoming opponent.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will be back in action at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon as they welcome in Northeastern. This game was scheduled last week after Buffalo notified West Virginia that they would be unable to play this week due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within their program.

West Virginia will be looking to get that sour taste out of their mouth after getting dominated at Kansas last week. The Jayhawks made 16 threes in the game and did a really good job of getting 2nd chance points. 

The Mountaineers will be a heavy favorite in this game, but you have to wonder if the week in between games will have any impact on how they will look Tuesday afternoon.

Monday morning, head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss Tuesday's matchup among other things. The full press conference can be seen at the top of this page.

Tipoff between the Mountaineers and Huskies is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

