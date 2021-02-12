Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma

WVU head coach Bob Huggins discusses Saturday's game against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Friday morning, West Virginia men's head basketball coach, Bob Huggins, met with the media to talk about the upcoming game vs No. 12 Oklahoma.

Huggins talked about what the Sooners do well, what his guys need to do in order to pick up the win, and gives an update on the injury status of senior guard Taz Sherman. You can watch the full video of the press conference at the top of this page. 

