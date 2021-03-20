WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Syracuse

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previews the Mountaineers upcoming matchup versus Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA tournament

The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated Morehead State Friday night 84-67 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament to take on the Syracuse Orange Sunday at 5:15 and broadcasting on CBS.

WATCH: Jalen Bridges Previews Syracuse

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly