WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Texas

WVU head coach Bob Huggins talks about Saturday's matchup vs Texas
Author:
Publish date:

The 14th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers are preparing for a big contest this Saturday as they play host to No. 4 Texas. The Longhorns are on a five-game winning streak including a recent road blowout win against Kansas, 84-59. 

This year's Texas squad is much different than we have seen in the past. They have a solid starting five, great depth, and aren't a middle of the road Big 12 team - they're a legit contender. 

Friday morning, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media about Saturday's top 15 matchup. You can watch the full video of the press conference at the top of this page.

