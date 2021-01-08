WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Texas

The 14th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers are preparing for a big contest this Saturday as they play host to No. 4 Texas. The Longhorns are on a five-game winning streak including a recent road blowout win against Kansas, 84-59.

This year's Texas squad is much different than we have seen in the past. They have a solid starting five, great depth, and aren't a middle of the road Big 12 team - they're a legit contender.

Friday morning, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media about Saturday's top 15 matchup. You can watch the full video of the press conference at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.