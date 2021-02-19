Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Texas, Scheduling and More

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previews the upcoming game versus No. 12 Texas
The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers head to Texas to begin an unprecedented three-game regular season road trip. The first stop is in Austin to face the No. 12 Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon, at 3:00 EST and televised on ABC. 

West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins met the media Friday morning to discuss the week-long trip to Texas, previewing the Longhorns, preparing for three games in six days, scheduling and traveling through the State of Texas in a winter storm. 

The Mountaineers are scheduled to play Texas Saturday, at TCU (Tues, Feb. 23, 7:00) and at Baylor (Thur, Feb 25, TBA) before returning home next Saturday (Feb. 27) at 4:00 pm. 

Christopher Hall

Jan 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with assistant coach Larry Harrison after being defeated by the Florida Gators at WVU Coliseum
