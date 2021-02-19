WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Texas, Scheduling and More

The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers head to Texas to begin an unprecedented three-game regular season road trip. The first stop is in Austin to face the No. 12 Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon, at 3:00 EST and televised on ABC.

West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins met the media Friday morning to discuss the week-long trip to Texas, previewing the Longhorns, preparing for three games in six days, scheduling and traveling through the State of Texas in a winter storm.

The Mountaineers are scheduled to play Texas Saturday, at TCU (Tues, Feb. 23, 7:00) and at Baylor (Thur, Feb 25, TBA) before returning home next Saturday (Feb. 27) at 4:00 pm.

Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly