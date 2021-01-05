WATCH: Bob Huggins Talks Comeback Win Over Oklahoma State

With just ten minutes to go in Monday night's game vs Oklahoma State, it looked like West Virginia was well on its way to their 2nd loss in three days trailing by 19 points.

Just when it seemed like the game was over, the Mountaineers put together two big runs to not only close the gap but take the lead late. Miles McBride hit a pair of big threes and Kedrian Johnson provided quality minutes off the bench to help spark West Virginia.

The Mountaineers pulled away late with an 87-84 win over Oklahoma State to move to 9-3 on the season and 2-2 in Big 12 play. Following the win, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss the epic comeback. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

