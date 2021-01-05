Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

WATCH: Bob Huggins Talks Comeback Win Over Oklahoma State

WVU head coach Bob Huggins discusses Monday night's win over Oklahoma State.
Author:
Publish date:

With just ten minutes to go in Monday night's game vs Oklahoma State, it looked like West Virginia was well on its way to their 2nd loss in three days trailing by 19 points.

Just when it seemed like the game was over, the Mountaineers put together two big runs to not only close the gap but take the lead late. Miles McBride hit a pair of big threes and Kedrian Johnson provided quality minutes off the bench to help spark West Virginia. 

The Mountaineers pulled away late with an 87-84 win over Oklahoma State to move to 9-3 on the season and 2-2 in Big 12 play. Following the win, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss the epic comeback. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

01-Huggs
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Talks Comeback Win Over Oklahoma State

USATSI_15396005_168388579_lowres
Basketball

West Virginia Storms Back for Massive Comeback Win Over Oklahoma State

Derek Culver
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_14060623_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_14060627_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Kyle Poland
Football

Kyle Poland Earns NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invitation

USATSI_14060642_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_14060643_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes to the basket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Taking a Peak at the Oklahoma State Cowboys