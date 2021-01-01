WATCH: Bob Huggins Talks Tshiebwe's Decision to Leave WVU

The Mountaineers will have to adjust with Tshiebwe no longer on the team.

Friday morning, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins announced in a press release that sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe has decided to "step away" from the program.

This is a big hit to the West Virginia roster as they are already down one big with freshman Isaiah Cottrell being out for the season following his Achilles injury against Northeastern.

Tshiebwe came to Morgantown with extremely high expectations and was only the 2nd McDonald's All-American to sign with the Mountaineer program.

Bob Huggins met with the media to field questions about Saturday's game vs Oklahoma and Oscar Tshiebwe's decision to leave the program.

You can watch the full video of the press conference at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.