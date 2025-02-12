WATCH: Darian DeVries, Jonathan Powell, and Toby Okani BYU Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries and guards Jonathan Powell and Toby Okani give their thoughts on the loss to BYU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 6-7) fell to the BYU Cougars (16-8, 7-6) Tuesday night 73-69.
