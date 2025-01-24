Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Darian DeVries Kansas State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries previews the Wildcats

Christopher Hall

Darian DeVries K-State Preview.mp4
Darian DeVries K-State Preview.mp4 /

The No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 4-3) are on the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (7-11, 1-6) Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on CBSSN.

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Friday and discussed improvements ahead of Kansas State, previewed the Wildcats, and more.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Wyatt Milum Ranked in ESPN's Top 100 Players of the 2024 College Football Season

Bracketology Update: How Far Did West Virginia Fall After Loss to Arizona State?

Rich Rodriguez Pays a Visit to Former WVU QB Commit Brodie McWhorter

Jersey Numbers for Each West Virginia Transfer Addition

Jersey Numbers for Each West Virginia Freshman Early Enrollee

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball