WATCH: Darian DeVries Kansas State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries previews the Wildcats
The No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 4-3) are on the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (7-11, 1-6) Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on CBSSN.
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Friday and discussed improvements ahead of Kansas State, previewed the Wildcats, and more.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Wyatt Milum Ranked in ESPN's Top 100 Players of the 2024 College Football Season
Bracketology Update: How Far Did West Virginia Fall After Loss to Arizona State?
Rich Rodriguez Pays a Visit to Former WVU QB Commit Brodie McWhorter
Jersey Numbers for Each West Virginia Transfer Addition
Jersey Numbers for Each West Virginia Freshman Early Enrollee
Published