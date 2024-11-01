Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Darian DeVries Robert Morris Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries gives some insight on the Mountaineers ahead of the season opener.

Christopher Hall

Darian Devries RMU Preview.mp4
Darian Devries RMU Preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia University men’s basketball program tips off the 2024-25 season Monday night against the Robert Morris Colonials Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.

Head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Friday and discussed the season-opener, rotation depth, provided an injury update and more.

WATCH: Sencire Harris Robert Morris Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Kory Barnett Robert Morris Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball