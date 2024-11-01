WATCH: Darian DeVries Robert Morris Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries gives some insight on the Mountaineers ahead of the season opener.
The West Virginia University men’s basketball program tips off the 2024-25 season Monday night against the Robert Morris Colonials Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Friday and discussed the season-opener, rotation depth, provided an injury update and more.
WATCH: Sencire Harris Robert Morris Preview Press Conference
Published |Modified