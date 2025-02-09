Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Darian DeVries Utah Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries give an assessment of the Mountaineers' win against the Utes

Christopher Hall

Darian Devries Utah Post Game.mp4
Darian Devries Utah Post Game.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 6-6) handled the Utah Utes (13-10, 5-7) Saturday evening 72-61.

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries sat with the media following the game and discussed the defensive effort, multiple Mountaineers contributing on offense, rebounding and more.

WATCH: Hansberry, Powell, and Yesufu Utah Postgame Press Conference

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 72, Utah 61

What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win Over Utah

West Virginia Takes Care of Business Against Utah

Three Takeaways from West Virginia's Win Over Utah

West Virginia Curiously Rises in CBS Sports' Bracketology Projection

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball