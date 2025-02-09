WATCH: Darian DeVries Utah Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries give an assessment of the Mountaineers' win against the Utes
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 6-6) handled the Utah Utes (13-10, 5-7) Saturday evening 72-61.
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries sat with the media following the game and discussed the defensive effort, multiple Mountaineers contributing on offense, rebounding and more.
