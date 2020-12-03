WATCH: Derek Culver/Miles McBride Postgame Press Conference | Gonzaga

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their first game of the 2020-21 season after a tough battle with the nation's No. 1 team, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Mountaineers led 39-34 at the half and had a chance to win the game until there were less than 40 seconds remaining.

Following the 87-82 loss, junior big man Derek Culver placed the blame on his shoulders despite having yet another solid outing.

“All due respect to Gonzaga but we had them today. I feel like I lost this game for me and my teammates. They didn’t show us something that we haven’t seen or couldn’t guard. That’s what so frustrating about it.”

Watch the video at the top of the page for the full postgame press conference featuring Derek Culver and guard Miles McBride.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.