WATCH: Derek Culver Postgame Press Conference | Florida

The 11th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers fell by a score of 85-80 Saturday evening to the Florida Gators in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Following the game, junior forward Derek Culver met with the media to discuss the team's loss. You can watch the full postgame video at the top of this page.

Culver finished the night with a career-high 28 points on 7 of 11 shooting and 12 rebounds. He also knocked down 14 of 17 from the free-throw line.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.