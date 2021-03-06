WATCH: Deuce McBride Oklahoma State Postgame

West Virginia guard Miles McBride met with the media following the loss to Oklahoma State

The No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers suffered an 85-80 upset loss to the No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride met with the media and discussed the Mountaineers lack of effort, bad defense, and more.

