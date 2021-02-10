WATCH: Deuce McBride Postgame Press Conference | Texas Tech

See what the WVU guard had to say about their victory over No. 7 Texas Tech.

WVU guard Deuce McBride met with the media following Tuesday's 82-71 victory over No. 7 Texas Tech. McBride finished the game with 20 points and made 7-of-8 free throws. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

